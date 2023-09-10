Nolan Arenado will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 17th in MLB action with 165 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 16th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Reds have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (679 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.412).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Greene is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Greene is trying to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana

