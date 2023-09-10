Will Tee Higgins cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Per game, Higgins posted 73.5 receiving yards on 7.8 targets last season.

Higgins scored a receiving touchdown seven times last season (out of 14 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Tee Higgins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 2 2 27 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 10 6 71 1 Week 3 @Jets 7 5 93 0 Week 4 Dolphins 9 7 124 1 Week 6 @Saints 9 6 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 7 5 93 0 Week 8 @Browns 6 3 49 1 Week 9 Panthers 8 7 60 0 Week 11 @Steelers 13 9 148 0 Week 12 @Titans 9 7 114 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 3 35 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 8 5 33 1 Week 16 @Patriots 9 8 128 1 Week 18 Ravens 7 1 7 0 Wild Card Ravens 6 4 37 0 Divisional @Bills 4 3 28 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 11 6 83 1

