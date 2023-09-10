TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.341
|OBP
|.335
|.502
|SLG
|.359
|24
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|18
|45/17
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6).
