Tyler Boyd has a difficult matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns conceded 196.2 passing yards per game last year, fifth-best in the league.

Last season, Boyd saw 82 targets and converted them into 58 catches for 762 yards and five TDs, averaging 47.6 yards per tilt.

Boyd vs. the Browns

Boyd vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.3 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Cleveland allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Browns last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cleveland allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Through the air, Cleveland allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Browns allowed 20 TDs in the passing game last year (1.2 per game) to rank fifth among NFL defenses.

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in six of 16 games last year (37.5%).

With 762 receiving yards on 82 targets last year, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).

In five of 16 games last year, Boyd had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Boyd's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 155 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 2 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

