The Cincinnati Reds, including Hunter Renfroe and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .239.

In 74 of 133 games this season (55.6%) Renfroe has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 133), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Renfroe has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (34 of 133), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (48 of 133), with two or more runs seven times (5.3%).

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 67 .182 AVG .234 .280 OBP .294 .318 SLG .375 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 4 RBI 30 4/3 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings