Jonathan India vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 40 walks.
- India enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .222 with one homer.
- India has picked up a hit in 72 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.285
|AVG
|.221
|.377
|OBP
|.297
|.466
|SLG
|.368
|21
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|25
|42/23
|K/BB
|50/17
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
