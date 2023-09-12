When the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) and Detroit Tigers (66-77) square of at Comerica Park on Tuesday, September 12, Brandon Williamson will get the ball for the Reds, while the Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+100). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-10, 6.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -122 +102 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 12-12 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (41.4%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 40-61 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +10000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.