Player prop bet options for Spencer Steer, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 78 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .269/.358/.452 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 117 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.339/.440 on the year.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 125 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.321/.451 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 101 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .293/.354/.516 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

