Reds vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-78) against the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.
The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Connor Phillips.
Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 49, or 47.6%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 33 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (692 total), Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert
|September 8
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom
|September 9
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
|September 12
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Joey Wentz
|September 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
|September 16
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs José Quintana
|September 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
|September 18
|Twins
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Dallas Keuchel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.