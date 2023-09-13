Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-78) against the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Connor Phillips.

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 49, or 47.6%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 33 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (692 total), Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule