At +1800, the Cleveland Browns are No. 9 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, eight Browns games hit the over.
  • Cleveland compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 331.2 yards per contest.
  • The Browns went 4-4 at home last year and 3-6 away from home.
  • Cleveland went 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.
  • The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC as a whole.

Browns Impact Players

  • In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
  • In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.
  • Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
  • In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
  • Myles Garrett compiled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Chubb Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400
2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600
3 September 24 Titans - +10000
4 October 1 Ravens - +1600
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +700
7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600
11 November 19 Steelers - +6600
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000
13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000
15 December 17 Bears - +12500
16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000
17 December 28 Jets - +5000
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.