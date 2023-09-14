At +1800, the Cleveland Browns are No. 9 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Browns games hit the over.

Cleveland compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 331.2 yards per contest.

The Browns went 4-4 at home last year and 3-6 away from home.

Cleveland went 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC as a whole.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett compiled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000 15 December 17 Bears - +12500 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +5000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

