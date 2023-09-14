As they go for the series sweep, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) will match up against the Detroit Tigers (66-79) at Comerica Park on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -110 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (3-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Derek Law - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -110 -110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 16 out of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 20-13 (winning 60.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Detroit has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 50, or 48.1%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 50 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +20000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.