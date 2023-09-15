West Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Brooke County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Brooke County, West Virginia this week.
North Marion High School at Brooke High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
- Location: WELLSBURG, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
