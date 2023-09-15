As of September 15 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
  • Browns games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
  • Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 on the road.
  • Cleveland picked up three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
  • In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

  • On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.
  • Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.
  • In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
  • In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
  • Myles Garrett collected 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Chubb Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400
2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600
3 September 24 Titans - +10000
4 October 1 Ravens - +1600
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +700
7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600
11 November 19 Steelers - +6600
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000
13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000
15 December 17 Bears - +12500
16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000
17 December 28 Jets - +5000
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

