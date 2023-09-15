West Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Fayette County, West Virginia this week.
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Fayette County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Meadow Bridge High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hot Springs, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
