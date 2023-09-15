West Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Marion County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
North Marion High School at Brooke High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
- Location: WELLSBURG, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairmont Senior High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.