The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are battling in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.

New York has covered the spread six times this season (6-9 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Washington is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 38 times this season.

In the Mystics' 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

