Mystics vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are battling in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9.5)
|163.5
|-485
|+370
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|163.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|163.5
|-550
|+350
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.
- New York has covered the spread six times this season (6-9 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Washington is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 38 times this season.
- In the Mystics' 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
