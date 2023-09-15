How to Watch the Reds vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds meet on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Pete Alonso and TJ Friedl have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 171 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 698 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Hunter Greene (4-6) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Greene has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Joey Wentz
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-2
|Away
|Derek Law
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tylor Megill
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Kenta Maeda
