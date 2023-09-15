On Friday, September 15 at 7:10 PM ET, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (68-78) host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) in the series opener at Citi Field.

The Mets have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.34 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 46 (56.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 46-36 (winning 56.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 45 times in 96 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

