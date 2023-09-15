In Wood County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Wood County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Williamstown High School at Ritchie County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ellenboro, WV
    • Conference: Little Kanawha - West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

