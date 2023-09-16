Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.
- Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Bengals posted a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.
- Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+1800
