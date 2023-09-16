The Boise State Broncos (0-2) take on an FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

With 17.5 points per game (15th-worst) and 37 points allowed per game on defense (16th-worst), Boise State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. North Dakota's offense has been thriving, putting up 550 total yards per game (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 72nd by allowing 388.5 total yards per game.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, continue reading.

Boise State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Boise State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Boise State North Dakota 393 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 550 (4th) 549 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (69th) 155.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (15th) 237.5 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331 (3rd) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 388 yards (194 ypg) on 28-of-58 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Ashton Jeanty has racked up 159 rushing yards on 34 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 206 yards (103 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has caught 10 passes for 124 yards (62 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Eric McAlister has compiled nine receptions for 95 yards, an average of 47.5 yards per game.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has compiled 521 yards on 76.8% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 27 yards with two scores.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 181 yards, or 90.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has run for 78 yards across 16 attempts. He's chipped in with four catches for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist leads his team with 233 receiving yards on 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has totaled 92 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Red Wilson's eight receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 90 yards (45 ypg).

