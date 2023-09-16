Florida State vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will square off against the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in ACC action on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are currently heavy, 25.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49.5
|-5000
|+1500
|DraftKings
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49
|-3200
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-26.5)
|49.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Florida State vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 25.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Boston College has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.
Florida State & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the ACC
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
|Boston College
|To Win the ACC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
