Saturday's game features the New York Mets (68-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (77-72) squaring off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Tylor Megill (8-7) for the Mets.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

This season Cincinnati has won 20 of its 35 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 703 total runs this season.

The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule