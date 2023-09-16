Reds vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game features the New York Mets (68-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (77-72) squaring off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Tylor Megill (8-7) for the Mets.
Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Reds have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has won 20 of its 35 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 703 total runs this season.
- The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
|September 12
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Joey Wentz
|September 13
|@ Tigers
|W 4-3
|Connor Phillips vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 14
|@ Tigers
|L 8-2
|Derek Law vs Reese Olson
|September 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
|September 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
|September 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
|September 18
|Twins
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Joe Ryan
|September 19
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 20
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Kenta Maeda
|September 22
|Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs TBA
