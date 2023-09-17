At the moment the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals posted six wins at home last season and six away.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +1800 2 September 17 Ravens - +1600 3 September 25 Rams - +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +700 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2000 14 December 10 Colts - +25000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +1800

