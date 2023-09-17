Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Bengals vs. Ravens Game – Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bengals vs. Ravens? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Bengals vs. Ravens?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Baltimore 17 - Cincinnati 14
- The Bengals have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bengals won 10 of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (76.9%).
- Cincinnati had a 9-3 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.
- The Ravens were underdogs in five games last season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- Last season, Baltimore was at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The Bengals or Ravens? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (+3)
- The Bengals had 12 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.
- Cincinnati had an ATS record of 9-5 as favorites of 3 points or more last season.
- The Ravens covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Baltimore went 3-0 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Bengals vs. Ravens matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- These teams averaged a combined 46.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 7.4 fewer points per game (38.6) last season than this game's over/under of 46 points.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- The Ravens and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last year.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Ja'Marr Chase Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 81.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2.0
|0
|39.0
|0
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|169.0
|0
|38.0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.