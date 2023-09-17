Division rivals Cincinnati (0-1) and Baltimore (1-0) will meet in a matchup of AFC North teams on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Ravens matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Bengals vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bengals led after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in three games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

Offensively, Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points in the first quarter (best in NFL) last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter (second-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Ravens were winning eight times, were behind six times, and were tied three times.

In the first quarter last season, the Ravens averaged 3.5 points on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.1 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bengals won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cincinnati put up an average of 8.3 points in the second quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On the other side of the ball, it ceded 8.4 points on average in the second quarter (26th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Ravens won the second quarter 10 times, were outscored five times, and tied two times.

The Ravens averaged 7.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals won the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Cincinnati averaged 5.7 points on offense (sixth-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 4.1 points (14th-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Ravens outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last year, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, the Ravens averaged 4.7 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 3.2 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Bengals won the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Bengals scored an average of 6.3 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.2 points on defense.

The Ravens outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games last year, lost that quarter in 10 games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Ravens averaged 5.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.5 points on defense.

Bengals vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Bengals were winning after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), trailed after the first half in five games (3-2), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half, Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points scored on offense last season (fourth-ranked). It surrendered an average of 11.3 points on defense (16th-ranked) in the first half.

At the end of the first half last year, the Ravens led 11 times (7-4 in those games), trailed five times (2-3), and were tied one time (1-0).

Offensively, the Ravens averaged 10.8 points in the first half (16th-ranked) last year. They gave up 7.8 points on average in the first half (best in NFL) on defense.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games last season, with a 8-2 record in those contests. They were outscored in the second half in six games (4-2).

Offensively, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points in the second half (eighth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked).

The Ravens outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in two games.

In the second half last year, the Ravens averaged 9.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.8 points on defense.

