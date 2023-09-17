How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bengals Insights (2022)
- The Bengals racked up 26.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more than the Ravens allowed per matchup (18.5).
- The Bengals averaged 36.2 more yards per game (360.5) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (324.3) last year.
- Last season Cincinnati piled up 95.5 rushing yards per game, just 3.4 more yards than Baltimore allowed per outing (92.1).
- The Bengals had 18 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 25 takeaways.
Bengals Home Performance (2022)
- The Bengals scored 28.7 points per game in home games (2.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 18 at home (2.1 less than overall).
- The Bengals' average yards gained at home (407.9) was higher than their overall average (360.5). But their average yards allowed at home (309.4) was lower than overall (335.7).
- Cincinnati's average yards passing at home (284.7) was higher than its overall average (265). And its average yards conceded at home (216.6) was lower than overall (229.1).
- The Bengals accumulated 123.1 rushing yards per game at home (27.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 92.9 at home (13.7 less than overall).
- The Bengals converted 50.5% of third downs at home (4.4% higher than their overall average), and conceded 32.9% at home (6.7% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.