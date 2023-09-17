Bengals vs. Ravens: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) are listed as 3.5-point favorites when they host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) in an AFC North matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The game's over/under is listed at 46.
Before the Bengals play the Ravens, check out their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Ravens as they prepare for this matchup against the Bengals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Baltimore Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-3.5)
|46
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Bengals (-3.5)
|46.5
|-180
|+150
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3.5)
|46.5
|-196
|+164
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Week 2 Odds
Cincinnati vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last season.
- The Bengals went 7-3-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater last season.
- Out of 16 Cincinnati games last season, six went over the total.
- Baltimore posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Ravens covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
- Out of 17 Baltimore games last year, five went over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.