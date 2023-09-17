Irvin Smith Jr. Week 2 Preview vs. the Ravens
Irvin Smith Jr. will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Smith's stat line last year included 36 targets for 25 grabs for 182 yards (22.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
Smith vs. the Ravens
- Smith vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Against Baltimore last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Ravens allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- Smith will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a year ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense ranked fifth in league play last season by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)
Smith Receiving Insights
- In three of his seven games (42.9%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 36 passes last year, averaging 5.1 yards per target.
- Smith had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of eight games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.
Smith's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
