Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson will be going head to head on September 17, when the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) and Baltimore Ravens (1-0) play at Paycor Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Joe Burrow 2022 Stats Lamar Jackson 16 Games Played 12 68.3% Completion % 62.3% 4,475 (279.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,242 (186.8) 35 Touchdowns 17 12 Interceptions 7 257 (16.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 764 (63.7) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

Last season, the Ravens ranked third in the NFL with 18.5 points allowed per game and ranked 10th in total yards allowed with 324.3 yards given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Baltimore was one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the seventh-most pass yards in the NFL (232.2 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Ravens were top-10 last season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,566 total rushing yards allowed (92.1 allowed per game). They also ranked eighth in rushing TDs allowed (11).

On defense, Baltimore ranked third in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 46.4%. It was third in third-down percentage allowed at 34.9%.

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 221.5 yards

: Over/Under 221.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bengals Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bengals had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 20.1 points per game. They ranked seventh in the NFL with 335.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranked 16th in the NFL with 3,665 passing yards allowed (229.1 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Bengals were one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by giving up 106.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with 4.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Cincinnati ranked 20th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked ninth at 52.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.