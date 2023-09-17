Sunday's contest features the New York Mets (68-80) and the Cincinnati Reds (78-72) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (2-5) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (4-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have won in 51, or 48.1%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 36 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (706 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Schedule