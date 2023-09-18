Browns vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 2
Entering this week's action, the Cleveland Browns (1-0) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .
In their most recent game, the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3.
The Steelers' last outing finished in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Shelby Harris
|DT
|Achilles
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Questionable
|Maurice Hurst
|DT
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Foot
|Questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|George Pickens
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|James Daniels
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: ABC
Browns Season Insights (2022)
- The Browns put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and they surrendered 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
- From an offensive standpoint, Cleveland ranked 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).
- The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- Cleveland ranked sixth in run offense (146.5 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (135 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Browns forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 16th-ranked in the league.
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-2)
- Moneyline: Browns (-130), Steelers (+110)
- Total: 38 points
