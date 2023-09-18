The Cleveland Browns (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) play on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Browns Insights (2022)

Last year, the Browns averaged just 0.8 more points per game (21.2) than the Steelers surrendered (20.4).

The Browns racked up only 18.7 more yards per game (349.1) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (330.4) last season.

Last season Cleveland rushed for 38.4 more yards per game (146.5) than Pittsburgh allowed per contest (108.1).

Last season the Browns had 21 turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (23).

Browns Away Performance (2022)

The Browns scored fewer points in road games last year (20.1 per game) than they did overall (21.2), and allowed more (23.9 per game) than overall (22.4).

On the road, the Browns picked up fewer yards (338.1 per game) than they did overall (349.1). But they also conceded fewer away from home (326.1) than overall (331.2).

Cleveland picked up fewer passing yards in away games last season (202.1 per game) than it did overall (202.6), but it also conceded fewer in away games (183.9 per game) than overall (196.2).

On the road, the Browns accumulated fewer rushing yards (136 per game) than overall (146.5). They also allowed more rushing yards (142.2 per game) than overall (135).

The Browns converted fewer third downs in away games in 2022 (35%) than they did overall (38.1%) and allowed opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (40%) than overall (39.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh - ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.