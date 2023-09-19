As of September 19 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, put them eighth in the NFL.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Bengals were 6-1. On the road, they were 6-3.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

Logan Wilson registered one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +600 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +75000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.