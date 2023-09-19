Currently the Cleveland Browns have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Browns went 4-4 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. When favored, the Browns went 3-4.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC as a whole.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +600 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +10000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +20000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +75000 17 December 28 Jets - +6600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.