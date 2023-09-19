Kenta Maeda is set to start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Reds games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 30-29 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of its 151 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-39 42-34 26-33 52-40 55-50 23-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.