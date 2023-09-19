How to Watch the Reds vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will try to get to Fernando Cruz when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 177 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 717 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Cruz to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.
- He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-2
|Away
|Derek Law
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tylor Megill
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Fernando Cruz
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Luis Ortiz
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
