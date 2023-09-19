Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will try to get to Fernando Cruz when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 177 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 717 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Cruz to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away - Lucas Giolito

