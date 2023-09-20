Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) versus the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
  • The Reds have won 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 20-15, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • Cincinnati has scored 717 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 @ Mets W 5-3 Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
September 16 @ Mets W 3-2 Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
September 17 @ Mets L 8-4 Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
September 18 Twins W 7-3 Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
September 19 Twins L 7-0 Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
September 20 Twins - Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
September 22 Pirates - Andrew Abbott vs Luis Ortiz
September 23 Pirates - Connor Phillips vs TBA
September 24 Pirates - Brandon Williamson vs TBA
September 26 @ Guardians - TBA vs Lucas Giolito
September 27 @ Guardians - Hunter Greene vs TBA

