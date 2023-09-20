How to Watch the Reds vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Hunter Greene on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 177 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 17th in baseball, slugging .411.
- The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (717 total).
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.406).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Greene (4-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Greene enters the outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Greene will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tylor Megill
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Fernando Cruz
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Luis Ortiz
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|-
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|-
