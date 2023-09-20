Cincinnati Reds (79-74) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Elly De La Cruz will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (39.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won 17 of 41 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

