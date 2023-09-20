The Cincinnati Reds (79-74) host the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Reds will call on Hunter Greene (4-6) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds' Greene (4-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 126 strikeouts over 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 23 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Ober has registered 11 quality starts this year.

Ober has put up 21 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.