How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, September 21
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CF America and Queretaro FC hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Liga MX slate on Wednesday.
CF America (4-2-1) journeys to take on Queretaro FC (2-2-3) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 10:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF America (-120)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+310)
- Draw: (+285)
