The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) and New York Mets (71-81) battle in NL East play, on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (3-8, 5.22 ERA).

Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (3-6, 3.80 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.22 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (3-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.80 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in 20 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Ranger Suárez vs. Mets

The Mets are batting .239 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (18th in the league) with 201 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Mets in one game, and they have gone 5-for-23 with a home run and two RBI over 6 2/3 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.22 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Peterson enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Peterson will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging four innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

