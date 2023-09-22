How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Caleb Ferguson, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 238 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (858 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.213).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Fueled by 426 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.3 per game).
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Giants rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Ferguson (7-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went one inning against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- Ferguson has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Ferguson has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per appearance.
- In 52 of his 63 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (6-6) for his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Manaea will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 35 appearances this season, he has finished 11 without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-1
|Away
|Shelby Miller
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Miguel Diaz
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Reese Olson
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Kyle Harrison
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Sean Manaea
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Cobb
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Chase Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Noah Davis
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Kyle Freeland
|9/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-10
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Chris Flexen
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
