LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Caleb Ferguson, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 238 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (858 total runs).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.213).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 426 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Ferguson (7-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went one inning against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

Ferguson has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Ferguson has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per appearance.

In 52 of his 63 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (6-6) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 35 appearances this season, he has finished 11 without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron

