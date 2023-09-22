The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have a 20-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-77-2).

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-41 42-34 26-34 52-41 55-52 23-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.