The Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) visit the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) in NL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 19 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 650 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (27th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will send Jackson (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.

Jackson has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Jackson will try to secure his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.

Andre Jackson vs. Reds

He will take the hill against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1286 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 178 total home runs (16th in MLB action).

In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Reds this season, Jackson has a 7.36 ERA and a 1.909 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.