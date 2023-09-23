At +2000, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 8 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 23.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Bengals were 6-1. Away, they were 6-3.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

Logan Wilson posted one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +4000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1200 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +600 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +75000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1200 12 November 26 Steelers - +4000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +4000

