Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida State vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Clemson (+2.5) Over (55.5) Clemson 30, Florida State 29

Week 4 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Seminoles have two wins against the spread this year.

Florida State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, three more than the average point total for Florida State games this season.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Tigers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average total for Clemson games this year is 2.5 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Seminoles vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 47.3 22 66 13 31 29 Clemson 40.3 19.7 57 15.5 7 28

