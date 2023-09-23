Big 12 opponents will clash when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25

West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25 Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

West Virginia lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Mountaineers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+5.5)



West Virginia (+5.5) Texas Tech has not covered the spread yet this year.

In 2023, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, West Virginia has one victory against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.

Texas Tech averages 34.7 points per game against West Virginia's 29.3, totaling 9.5 points over the game's point total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 68.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 37 32 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 55.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 41 47 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

