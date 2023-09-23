As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the OVC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!